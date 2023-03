Taylor furnished 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in Windy City's 122-110 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Taylor put up a new season-best scoring total after having recorded 23 points in his Bulls debut on Feb. 26. The second-year pro is having no trouble matchup against G League competition in his brief sample thus far, with his 60 prior games of NBA experience undoubtedly benefitting him in that regard.