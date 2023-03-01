Taylor furnished 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Windy City's 123-108 win over Westchester on Sunday.

Making his debut with the Bulls' G League affiliate after signing a two-way contract on Feb. 21, Taylor paced Windy City in scoring and rebounds. Taylor's instant success isn't entirely surprising, considering he boasts 60 games of NBA experience and impressed at times as a rookie with the Pacers in the 2021-22 campaign while averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 points and 1.2 assists across 21.6 minutes over 33 contests.