The Bulls signed Taylor to a two-way contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Terry was waived by the Pacers to make room for three trade acquisitions (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) ahead of the deadline. The undrafted big man out of Austin Peavy averaged 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.4 minutes across 33 appearances (seven starts) for Indiana last year. He opened the 2022-23 campaign as a starter but was quickly relegated to a bench role and completely fell out of the rotation at times. In Chicago, he figures to compete for a reserve role behind Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams, especially if Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones (groin) remain sidelined out of the All-Star break.