Taylor finished with 25 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in the Windy City's 116-112 loss to the Hustle on Wednesday.

Taylor's scoring total was a team-high figure and came as the result of his most efficient shooting effort yet during his short stint with Windy City. The 23-year-old is likely to continue dominating at the G League level most nights considering his hot start and prior NBA experience.