Young amassed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over Detroit.

Young battled foul issues but was still able to turn in another well-rounded performance. Thanks to his recent uptick in playing time, Young has vaulted himself into the top-90 on the season. His role is a little precarious given the depth on the roster but the coaching staff are clearly enamoured with giving him minutes and so his floor should be viewed as that of a top-120 player.