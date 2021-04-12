Young posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

While Young has now scored in single digits in two straight games, he salvaged a solid fantasy line with his work on the glass and on the defensive end. Over his last six games, Young is averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes.