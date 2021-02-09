Young scored 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

Young continued to play a big role off the bench and has now topped 26 minutes in each of his last seven games. He's provided exceptional value in that span, averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Both Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Wendell Carter (quadriceps) are out for foreseeable future, meaning Young should continue to have an expansive role.