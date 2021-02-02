Young scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

While not the size of a traditional center, Young has helped fill the void of big man Wendell Carter (quadriceps) and has played at least 29 minutes in each of the past three games. The results have been dynamic, as he's averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in that span. While coach Billy Donovan has expressed that he likes to bring Young off the bench, it's clear that the veteran has played himself into a consistent high-minute role for the team.