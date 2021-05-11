Young will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets.
With Daniel Theis (hip) back in the starting five after a one-game absence, Young will head back to the bench. Across Young's past 10 games as a reserve, he's averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.2 minutes.
