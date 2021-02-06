Young totaled 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Magic.

Young continues to contribute in multiple ways off the bench for the Bulls. Over his last five games, the former first-round pick is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field. He has also seen at least 30 minutes of action now in three of those five games.