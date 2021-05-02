Young had 20 points (10-12 FG), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

Starting in place of Nikola Vucevic (hip), Young took advantage of the increased role (33 minutes) to post one of his best all-around lines of the season. He reached 20 points for the first time since April 12, and his nine assists were his most in any game since March 27. If Vucevic misses any more time, Young would likely remain in the lineup.