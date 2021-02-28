Young and the Bulls won't play the Raptors on Sunday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Toronto doesn't have the minimum eight players available due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, leading to the postponement. The Bulls don't currently have any COVID-19 issues within the team, so they should face the Nuggets on Monday as scheduled.
