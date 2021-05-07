Young totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

With Nikola Vucevic returning to the lineup after a two-game absence, Young returned to the bench but had a solid all-around performance. The playmaking forward has recorded four-plus assists in six of his last seven games and has averaged 10.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over that stretch.