Young generated 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots across 22 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Although Wendell Carter's return has taken a chunk out of Young's overall usage, he continues to put up solid lines due to Lauri Markannen's absence. The steady output should continue for Young until the Fin returns to action.