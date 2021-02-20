Young notched 12 points (6-9 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the 76ers.

Young has shown the ability to make an impact across the board on most nights and Friday's game wasn't any different, as he ended just one rebound away from putting up his second double-double in his last three games. The veteran power forward has been a steady bench weapon for the Bulls, registered double-digit points and/or rebounds in 11 of his last 12 contests.