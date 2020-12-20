Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Young (lower leg) is "healing well" and "making progress," but the veteran forward is considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Young missed the entire preseason with left leg infection, and though his condition seems to be improving, he doesn't look like he's on track to be cleared for Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks. If that's the case, rookie first-round pick Patrick Williams and Otto Porter could both be in store for sizable roles at forward along with Lauri Markkanen.