Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Deja vu performance

Young had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block during the Bulls' 118-110 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

Young played 27 minutes on Saturday as Lauri Markkanen left early with an ankle injury. Young played 28 minutes on Monday as Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr. both had ankle scares. Gafford returned shortly, but Carter took a wheelchair to the locker room --- X-rays came back negative --- and any missed time would open the door for Young and Gafford to fill the void.