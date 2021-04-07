Young registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Pacers.

The 32-year-old has been playing well over his past five games in the starting lineup, averaging 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. It seems Young has found a home in the starting lineup with Lauri Markkanen spending the last three games coming off the bench. With the Bulls only 3.0 games behind the Celtics for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the 14-year veteran should continue starting and producing efficient lines for his fantasy managers the rest of the way.