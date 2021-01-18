Young totaled 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-13Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 19 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Mavericks.

Young contributed in every category with just 19 minutes on the floor, which helped him log one of the highest plus-minus totals (+13) on the squad. Young was a significant participant in the offense while Lauri Markkanen was sidelined, and his usage is directly tied to the overall health of the Bulls' frontcourt. Young's currently converting 57.6 percent from the floor over eight games, well over his career average.