Young posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists during 22 minutes in the 106-97 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

Young has been a consistent producer off the bench. Most nights he is one of the leaders of the secondary-unit and he showed that in the loss once again. Not only did he provide decent efficiency from the floor, but he also ate in the paint. Young is becoming a pivotal role player that will cover multiple areas of the court and he is a terrific stream in all formats.