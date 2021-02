Young scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Young benefited from an overtime period to reach 30 minutes for the first time in his last four contests. He took advantage of the extra run by recording his second double-double of the season. Young continues to deliver well-rounded lines, highlighted by his 59.7 field-goal percentage and 1.4 steals per game.