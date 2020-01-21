Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Drops 14 off the bench
Young had 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes of a 111-98 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Young lead his team's second unit by knocking down half his shots from deep in the effort. Young has been strong from deep lately, making eight of 13 attempts from deep in his last four games. He'll face the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
