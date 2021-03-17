Young accumulated 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder.

Young got a second straight start over Wendell Carter on Tuesday, and he posted another strong effort. Across the past two games, Young has recorded 27 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 45 total minutes. Young's passing has been a revelation for the veteran's fantasy value. He's on pace to average a career-high 4.4 assists per game -- his previous high being 2.5 assists per game in 2018-19.