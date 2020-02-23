Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Fills stat sheet in loss
Young accounted for 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss against the Suns.
Young moved into Chicago's starting lineup 11 games and the results have been encouraging thus far. He has scored in double digits in each of those contests, while notching two double-doubles over that span. The veteran power forward has the ability to contribute steadily in several areas of the game and his numbers back that up. The former Pacer is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game in those 11 aforementioned contests.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.