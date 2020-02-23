Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Fills stat sheet in loss

Young accounted for 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss against the Suns.

Young moved into Chicago's starting lineup 11 games and the results have been encouraging thus far. He has scored in double digits in each of those contests, while notching two double-doubles over that span. The veteran power forward has the ability to contribute steadily in several areas of the game and his numbers back that up. The former Pacer is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game in those 11 aforementioned contests.