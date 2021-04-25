Young had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.
Young came off the bench once again and while he shot 50 percent from the floor, he also ended a streak of three straight games with double-digit scoring figures. The veteran power forward remains a steady presence off the bench for the Bulls and is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field over his last six appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Shoots 80 percent from floor•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Big contribution, limited minutes•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Puts up 17 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Sees just 14 minutes in loss•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores 20 points against Memphis•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Another well-rounded line•