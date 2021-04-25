Young had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Young came off the bench once again and while he shot 50 percent from the floor, he also ended a streak of three straight games with double-digit scoring figures. The veteran power forward remains a steady presence off the bench for the Bulls and is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field over his last six appearances off the bench.