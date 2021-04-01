Young posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Suns.

Making another start up front, Young posted his first double-double since March 19 while also chipping in as a passer. The forward's assists totals tend to vary from game to game, but he has more upside in that category than most players of his caliber. Since the break, Young has handed out at least five assists six times.