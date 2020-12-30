Young (leg) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Bulls' 115-107 win over the Wizards.

Cleared to make his season debut after being sidelined since early in training camp with a left leg infection, Young ultimately wasn't called to come off the bench, with head coach Billy Donovan instead deciding that the veteran forward could benefit from practice session Wednesday, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. The Bulls don't list Young on the official injury report released Wednesday, so the 32-year-old should get the chance to crack the rotation Thursday in Washington. Chicago could be without Lauri Markkanen (calf) in the contest, in which case Patrick Williams, Otto Porter, Young and Chandler Hutchison would likely serve as the Bulls' primary options at forward.