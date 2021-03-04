Young tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over New Orleans.

The fairytale continues for Young who has firmly established himself as a must-roster player across just about every format. He is the 80th ranked player in 9-category leagues, although it has to be said that his uptick in production has coincided with injuries to a number of key players. That said, it is going to be hard for the coaching staff to minimize the veteran too much given his importance to the team and so if you do have him on your roster, you simply hold and see what happens post-All-Star break.