Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Impressive outing versus Hornets
Young delivered 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Hornets.
Young finished with season highs in scoring, rebounding and steals while logging his second double-double in the last three tilts. Young has been quiet for the most part this season, with zero double-doubles prior to this recent stretch. However, he has reached double figures in scoring in 10 straight games. For as long as Chicago remains hampered by injuries, Young can probably be expected to continue earning 30-plus minutes per night.
