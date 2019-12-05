Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Inefficient shooting performance

Young posted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in Wednesday's 106-99 win against the Grizzlies.

Despite playing his least amount of minutes per game since his rookie year (21.2), Young continues to be one of the leaders of Chicago's second unit. Through 22 games this season the 31-year-old is averaging a solid 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Now in his 13th year in the league, Young's role is to provide a veteran presence and serve as a backup behind Lauri Markkanen.