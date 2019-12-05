Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Inefficient shooting performance
Young posted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in Wednesday's 106-99 win against the Grizzlies.
Despite playing his least amount of minutes per game since his rookie year (21.2), Young continues to be one of the leaders of Chicago's second unit. Through 22 games this season the 31-year-old is averaging a solid 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Now in his 13th year in the league, Young's role is to provide a veteran presence and serve as a backup behind Lauri Markkanen.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.