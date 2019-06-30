Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Joining Bulls
Young and the Bulls have agreed on a three-year, $41 millions contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Young averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across 31.1 minutes per game the last three seasons for the Pacers. He will bring a veteran presence to a young Bulls team. With Otto Porter and Lauri Markkanen presumably locked in as starters at the forward position, Young will presumably play a reserve role for the team.
