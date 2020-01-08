Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Joins starting five
Young is starting Wednesday against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
With Wendall Carter (ankle) unavailable, Young will join the starting lineup for the first time all season. The big man has seen north of 25 minutes in each of his past two appearances, tallying a combined 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block during those contests.
