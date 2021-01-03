Young (leg) is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game in his first two appearances with the Bulls since returning from a leg infection Dec. 31.

After Young missed the entire preseason as well as the first four games of the regular season with the infection, head coach Billy Donovan wasn't shy about integrating the forward into the rotation once he was cleared to play. Young logged 27 minutes in his debut against the Wizards on New Year's Eve, then played 23 minutes a day later against the Bucks in the second half of a back-to-back set. With Lauri Markkanen likely to miss at least Sunday's game against the Mavericks while he remains due to health and safety protocols for COVID-19, Young should be in store for a 20-plus-minute workload off the bench once again.