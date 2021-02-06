Young is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Orlando due to back spasms.
The veteran has landed on the injury reported after coming down with mild back spasms after Friday's loss to the Magic. Young is likely to play though barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff. Over 17 games played this year, Young is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
