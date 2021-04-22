Young ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite being arguably the Bulls' best player, Young was still limited to just 17 minutes. His role has reduced since the arrival of Daniel Theis, yet he continues to be a standard league worthy player. This game was not as close as the scoreline might suggest and so perhaps that was a contributing factor. After all, we did see nine minutes of Cristiano Felicio, something we should not be seeing at all. Those invested in Young could certainly be looking elsewhere given his recent playing time; however, he shouldn't just be dropped for the sake of it.