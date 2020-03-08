Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Mixed bag in reduced role Friday
Young posted six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Pacers.
Young was ice cold shooting the rock, but he was able to contribute in other areas, notably swiping four steals -- his fourth time reaching that mark this season. Maybe more notably was his 26 minutes, which represented his smallest workload since Jan. 22. With Wendell Carter, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter all back from extended absences, Young's role may be reduced heading into the final stretch of the season, especially once their minutes restrictions are lifted.
More News
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Versatile production off bench•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Returning to bench role•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Season-high five steals Saturday•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Impressive outing versus Hornets•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.