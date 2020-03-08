Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Mixed bag in reduced role Friday

Young posted six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Pacers.

Young was ice cold shooting the rock, but he was able to contribute in other areas, notably swiping four steals -- his fourth time reaching that mark this season. Maybe more notably was his 26 minutes, which represented his smallest workload since Jan. 22. With Wendell Carter, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter all back from extended absences, Young's role may be reduced heading into the final stretch of the season, especially once their minutes restrictions are lifted.