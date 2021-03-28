Young will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

The 32-year-old started the past seven games for the Bulls but will shift to a bench role with trade acquisition Nikola Vucevic making his team debut. Young averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes as a starter, but he'll now see a drop in playing time.