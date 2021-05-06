Young will shift back to the bench Thursday against Charlotte, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.

With Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine back, the Bulls will revert to their default lineup, featuring Daniel Theis at power forward and rookie Patrick Williams at the other forward spot. In his two-game run with the first unit, Young averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.5 minutes.