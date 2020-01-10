Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Moving to bench
Young will shift to the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
With Wendell Carter (ankle) set to miss the next four-to-six weeks, the Bulls have been forced to use secondary options at center. It was Young who got the start in Carter's absence Wednesday, but the Bulls will switch it up and go with Daniel Gafford on Friday. Coach Jim Boylen implied that the starting spot could be fluid in Carter's absence, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Young makes a few more starts between now and the All-Star break.
