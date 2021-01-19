Young tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 125-120 win over the Rockets.

The absences of Otto Porter (back) and Patrick Williams (hip) allowed the other three main forwards in head coach Billy Donovan's rotation (Young, Lauri Markkanen and Garrett Temple) to reach the 25-minute mark, but predicting how the playing time might shake out among the quintet when all are healthy is a difficult task. Young's season-long averages of 10.4 points (on 57.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.4 minutes would seem to make him worthy of 10-team consideration, but it's worth noting that one or more of Markkanen, Porter and Williams have been missing for nearly all of those contests.