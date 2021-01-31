Young had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday's loss to the Blazers.

Young has always been a serviceable passer for a big man, but he's cranked it up of late, handing out 20 total assists over the Bulls' last two games. He played 29 minutes off the bench Saturday after seeing 31 minutes of action in the previous contest. The assist numbers probably aren't sustainable, but if Young's role holds up, he could be worth adding for his all-around production. On the year, he's up to 10.1 points, 5.2 rebonds, 4.1 assists (career-best) and 1.1 steals per contest.