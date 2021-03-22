Young posted eight points (3-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 21 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Young saw his streak of 13 straight games scoring in double figures come to an end Sunday. While his scoring was down, Young managed to contribute in other areas including collecting a steal in his fourth straight game. For the month of March, Young is averaging 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.