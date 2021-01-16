Young notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), a rebound, four assists and a steal across 13 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss at the Thunder.

Young has been very inconsistent with his scoring, posting four single-digit scoring efforts in four games, but this was his worst game of the season by a wide margin. The veteran has been confined to a bench role and is only averaging 23.8 minutes per game while scoring 9.6 points per tilt, meaning he won't carry much upside outside of the deepest formats unless he can find a way to crack the starting lineup soon. With Lauri Markkanen returning to the lineup after getting through coronavirus protocols, Young's role is likely to be reduced.