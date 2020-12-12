Young (lower leg) will remain out Sunday against the Rockets, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Though Young's condition is improving, he'll remain out Sunday while dealing with a lower leg infection. His next chance to play is Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
