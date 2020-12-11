Young (lower leg) won't play in the team's preseason opener on Friday, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 32-year-old forward will miss the team's preseason opener with a lower left leg issue. Once healthy, Young isn't looking like he'll be a productive fantasy performer off the bench this season after the team drafted Patrick Williams.
More News
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Plays 21 minutes off bench in win•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Mixed bag in reduced role Friday•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Versatile production off bench•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Returning to bench role•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Season-high five steals Saturday•
-
Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Scores season-high 23 points•