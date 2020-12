Young (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 32-year-old was labeled day-to-day by coach Billy Donovan over the weekend, but the forward won't be available for the season opener. Otto Porter, rookie Patrick Williams and Lauri Markkanen should dominate the frontcourt minutes for Chicago. Young's next chance to take the court will be Saturday against the Pacers.