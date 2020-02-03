Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Paces team in scoring

Young produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 129-102 loss to the Raptors.

Though Zach LaVine typically serves as the engine of the Bulls' offense, he only attempted 10 field goals on the day, paving the way for Young to handle more usage. The veteran able to parlay the added touches into his best scoring total of the season, though it was fueled by unsustainable shooting from the floor and three-point range. Still, Young has reached double figures in six straight games while chipping in 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest in that stretch, so he's a viable 12-team option in eight- and nine-category leagues while both Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Otto Porter (foot) likely remain out through the All-Star break.