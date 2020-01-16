Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Perfect from deep
Young had 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Wizards.
Young was perfect from deep in this game, but that shouldn't be much of a trend going forward since he is hitting his long-range shots at a 33.6 percent clip during the current season. He has scored in double digits in five of his last seven games, though, and he seems to be on the rise. He will aim to extend that solid run of play Friday at Philadelphia.
