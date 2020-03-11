Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Plays 21 minutes off bench in win
Young accrued eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over the Cavaliers.
After averaging over 31 minutes per game over the last month, Young's playing time has dipped to under 25 minutes per contest over his last three outings. Nevertheless, Young has maintained a standard league-relevant position over those games, and a top 70 spot over the last two weeks of play. However, the recent returns of Lauri Markkanen (pelvis), Otto Porter (foot) and Wendell Carter (ankle) will likely continue to complicate this situation for the veteran.
