Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Plays 27 minutes in loss

Young had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) and three assists in Saturday's loss to Boston.

Young played 27 minutes Saturday, more than his usual allotment, as the Bulls had to compensate for Lauri Markkanen leaving the game early with an injury. The veteran wasn't able to do much with the opportunity this time, but if Markkanen misses games going forward, Young could see bump in minutes.